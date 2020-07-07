Four deaths added to North Dakota COVID-19 Data

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has released their updated COVID-19 data.

In their release, they added four deaths that were added to the state total after a review.

The deaths are not newly reported but were not previously reported to the state, which now lists 84 deaths linked to COVID-19.

They also added 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 401.

24 patients are currently in the hospital and 3413 are listed as recovered.

