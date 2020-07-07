Advertisement

Fargo Police respond to 44 calls for dogs stuck in vehicles

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are reminding people to take their dogs out of hot vehicles when they’re out and about, or just leave the dog at home in a safe space.

Police say in the month of June, they responded to 44 calls for service for dogs in vehicles. North Dakota law prohibits a person from leaving their animal in a car without ensuring the animal’s safety isn’t endangered.

Police say in all the calls last month, a community service officer talked to owners about the dangers and allowed them to leave with a verbal warning.

