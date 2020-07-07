Fargo group holding a media conference Tuesday at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The group One Fargo is holding a media conference on Tuesday afternoon at Island Park.

In an email, One Fargo said the discussion will concern “issues with the current process of internal affairs reviews being conducted by the [Fargo Police Department].”

One Fargo claims to have new information it plans to share at 4:30 p.m. in regards to Fargo police.

Moreover, One Fargo is planning to address the case of a Fargo man who was arrested for driving into a protestor on May 30.

