Fargo group holding a media conference Tuesday at Island Park

One Fargo's event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The group One Fargo is holding a media conference on Tuesday afternoon at Island Park.

In an email, One Fargo said the discussion will concern “issues with the current process of internal affairs reviews being conducted by the [Fargo Police Department].”

One Fargo claims to have new information it plans to share at 4:30 p.m. in regards to Fargo police.

Moreover, One Fargo is planning to address the case of a Fargo man who was arrested for driving into a protestor on May 30.

A Valley News Live reporter will be covering this event at 4:30 p.m., make sure to follow our Facebook page and website for the latest.

