Trey Hair walks it off as RedHawks earn first win of 2020 season

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed to come from behind for the third game in a row if they wanted to earn their first win of the season, and come back they did. 

After giving up seven straight runs to fall behind 7-4, Fargo-Moorhead came back to tie the game with three runs over the final three innings to send the game to extra innings before Trey Hair hit a walk-off double in the 11th inning to seal the RedHawks’ first win of the 2020 American Association season. Hair went 3-for-4 with a home run, the walk-off double, four RBIs, and two walks in the contest.

Fargo-Moorhead started off quickly with four runs in the first three innings before being shut down by Winnipeg reliever John Gorman in the middle innings. Two more runs in the seventh for the home team made it 7-6 Winnipeg and the game was tied when Goldeyes pitcher Tyler Rheault walked in the game-tying run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

Winnipeg got out of two straight innings in the ninth and tenth with 4-6-3 double plays that stranded a RedHawks runner on third. 

Drew Ward and Leobaldo Pina, who picked up his 700th career professional hit in the first inning of this afternoon’s game, led off the bottom of the 11th with singles before Hair crushed a ball to deep center field that Goldeyes center fielder Darnell Sweeney couldn’t track down. Ward came around to score from second and the RedHawks earned their first victory in 304 days. 

Fargo-Moorhead will head on the “road” for another three-game set against the Goldeyes beginning Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The first pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

