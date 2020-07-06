Advertisement

Pursuit with speeds reaching more than 150mph ends in man’s arrest

Gunnar Syverson, 27, of Minot is facing multiple charges.
Gunnar Syverson, 27, was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase.
Gunnar Syverson, 27, was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase.(Eddy County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Eddy County on Friday, July 3rd.

Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputy Sauve picked up a motorcycle chase travelling at 153 mph northbound on Highway 281 north of New Rockford before pursuing it onto the Spirit Lake Reservation. Police say they terminated the pursuit for the safety of others. The motorcycle was later spotted in Devils Lake and was involved in a pursuit with DLPD officers and other agencies.

Later the same day, the suspect returned to New Rockford where Eddy County Sheriff deputies were able to apprehend him as he fled on foot.

Police say, Gunnar Syverson, 27, of Minot was under arrest for an outstanding no-bond felony warrant out of Ward County and pending charges for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Driving While License Suspended, and other infractions including one of the highest speeding tickets in the state.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Bismarck Menards to require face masks or covering starting July 13th

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bismarck store will require a mask or face covering starting July 13th.

Valley Today

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, West first announced his plan to run for president in 2020

Valley Today

Man found unresponsive in MN lake, later dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

Valley Today

Fargo easing limits on public buildings set due to virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mahoney’s order will open all City Hall departments to the public

Valley Today

Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 4

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 3

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 2

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 10 July 5

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD