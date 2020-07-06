Pursuit with speeds reaching more than 150mph ends in man’s arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Eddy County on Friday, July 3rd.

Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputy Sauve picked up a motorcycle chase travelling at 153 mph northbound on Highway 281 north of New Rockford before pursuing it onto the Spirit Lake Reservation. Police say they terminated the pursuit for the safety of others. The motorcycle was later spotted in Devils Lake and was involved in a pursuit with DLPD officers and other agencies.

Later the same day, the suspect returned to New Rockford where Eddy County Sheriff deputies were able to apprehend him as he fled on foot.

Police say, Gunnar Syverson, 27, of Minot was under arrest for an outstanding no-bond felony warrant out of Ward County and pending charges for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Driving While License Suspended, and other infractions including one of the highest speeding tickets in the state.

