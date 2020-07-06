ND petition has enough signatures for November ballot despite complaints of petitioners being dishonest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A measure that had numerous complaints accusing petitioners of using deception to collect signatures will appear on the November ballot.

According to the North Dakota Secretary of State, petitioners with North Dakota Voters First collected approximately 36,000 signatures, nearly 10,000 more than it needed in order for people to vote on it Tuesday, November 3.

We’ve previously reported that the secretary of state’s office received several complaints that North Dakota Voters First was being dishonest in how it was getting people to sign its petitions.

The group, however, pushed back against those claims.

Most of the funds for North Dakota Voters First are coming from people in Texas, Colorado, and Massachusetts, according to campaign finance records.

Attached is the petition that passed and below is the language for the ballot measure.

This initiated measure would add a new section to and amend Section 2 of Article IV of the North Dakota Constitution. It would require ballots to be transmitted to qualified military-overseas electors by the sixty-first day before an election. It would require all voting machines to produce a paper record of each vote cast and the Secretary of State to conduct a random audit of election results and issue an audit report within 120 days of an election. It would establish a new process for open primary elections in which all electors would be allowed to vote the ballot regardless of political party affiliation; all candidates for each office would be listed on a single ballot; candidates would be allowed, but not required, to identify their political party; and, regardless of political party identification, the four candidates receiving the most votes would advance to the general election ballot for that office. No other candidates could appear except those nominated through the primary election. It would permit political parties to state on the ballot which candidates they endorse. It would allow voters in general elections to rank their first, second, third, and fourth choices of the candidates for each office and have the votes counted through a defined procedure until a candidate receives a majority of the votes cast for that office. It would require the Ethics Commission to draw legislative senatorial districts by unanimous vote, divide each senatorial district into two legislative house districts, hold eight public hearings on the proposed redistricting plan with two of the hearings held on two different American Indian Reservations, and follow certain criteria for the drawing of legislative districts. It would require the Secretary of State to provide the Ethics Commission with the tools and data necessary to draw the districts and the legislature to provide adequate funds for the duties of the Ethics Commission.

