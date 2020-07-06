Advertisement

MSP investigate RV fire near Crookston

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
CROOKSTON, Minn (Valley News Live) - Minnesota highway troopers responded to an RV on fire Sunday afternoon near Crookston.

It happened between Highway 2 and 160th Avenue SW after 2:15 p.m.

All occupants were out of the vehicle by time the RV caught on fire, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers said the lanes were temporarily blocked for cleanup.

No one was reportedly hurt as a result of this incident and the RV was towed away from the location.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the accident.

