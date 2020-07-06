MORE SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The t-storms for this afternoon/evening will come to an end, and then we will be quiet and mostly clear until Tuesday night. That's when more strong to severe storms are possible, moving through during the overnight into Wednesday morning. We will remain work with highs in the 80s and maybe some 90s through the week, as we will finally start to enter a less active pattern as we approach the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: We will have mainly sunny skies through the day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s south and the upper 70s north. The clouds will increase in the evening and strong to severe storms will move into our forecast area from Western ND. There is a possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding in some areas. The threat for severe storms will last through the overnight and into Wednesday morning, with the threat moving into Lakes Country after daybreak. After the storms exit, we will have decreasing clouds during the day, and maybe some sunshine by afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 80s south and near 80 north.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Highs both days will be in the mid-80s south and the upper 70s north. High pressure will work in and give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we stay mainly dry.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There will be a chance of showers/t-storms to start the weekend. Saturday brings warmer air with highs in the lower 90s south and the mid-80s north. We gain a few degrees for Sunday as we will have lots of sun.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: T-storms ending. Then clearing skies. Low: 63.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 86. Strong to severe storms possible in the evening/overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms possible in the morning, then more sunshine by afternoon. Low: 73. High: 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 70. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 68. High: 92.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of PM showers/t-storms. Low: 66. High: 86.

