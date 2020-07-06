Advertisement

MORE SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING
KVLY 7 DAY 7-6-2020
KVLY 7 DAY 7-6-2020(KVLY 7 DAY 7-6-2020)
By Justin Fanfarilli
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The t-storms for this afternoon/evening will come to an end, and then we will be quiet and mostly clear until Tuesday night. That's when more strong to severe storms are possible, moving through during the overnight into Wednesday morning. We will remain work with highs in the 80s and maybe some 90s through the week, as we will finally start to enter a less active pattern as we approach the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: We will have mainly sunny skies through the day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s south and the upper 70s north. The clouds will increase in the evening and strong to severe storms will move into our forecast area from Western ND. There is a possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding in some areas. The threat for severe storms will last through the overnight and into Wednesday morning, with the threat moving into Lakes Country after daybreak. After the storms exit, we will have decreasing clouds during the day, and maybe some sunshine by afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 80s south and near 80 north.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Highs both days will be in the mid-80s south and the upper 70s north. High pressure will work in and give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we stay mainly dry.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There will be a chance of showers/t-storms to start the weekend. Saturday brings warmer air with highs in the lower 90s south and the mid-80s north. We gain a few degrees for Sunday as we will have lots of sun.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: T-storms ending. Then clearing skies. Low: 63.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 86. Strong to severe storms possible in the evening/overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms possible in the morning, then more sunshine by afternoon. Low: 73. High: 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 70. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 68. High: 92.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of PM showers/t-storms. Low: 66. High: 86.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

MORE SUNSHINE AND NOT AS WARM TO START WORKWEEK

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nathan Hopper
Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday and Sunday, which is why the First Alert StormTeam has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the 4th of July and Sunday. We then have an almost-daily storm chance as we go into next week.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 6

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 10 July 5

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 6

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather -July4

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Nathan Hopper
We will be mainly dry through the end of the workweek as we stay warm to hot. Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday, which is why the First Alert Storm Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the 4th of July, with daily storm chances to start the next business week.

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - July 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather- Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD