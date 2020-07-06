Man found unresponsive in MN lake, later dies

NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office is trying to figure out what happened before they found a man unresponsive in a lake.

Deputies were called to Eagle Lake, just northeast of Willmar, on Sunday, July 5 for reports of a man found in the water.

Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the death is being released at this time.

