Man found unresponsive in MN lake, later dies

(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office is trying to figure out what happened before they found a man unresponsive in a lake.

Deputies were called to Eagle Lake, just northeast of Willmar, on Sunday, July 5 for reports of a man found in the water.

Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the death is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

