Advertisement

Man drowns at Lake Melissa

(AP GraphicsBank)
(AP GraphicsBank)(AP)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake View Township, MN (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 4th, 2020, around 3:12 in the afternoon, of a possible drowning on the south shore of Lake Melissa, southwest of Detroit Lakes.

An adult man dove into the lake from a dock and failed to resurface.

The victim’s brother pulled him from the lake and life-saving measures were performed.

Emergency responders continued those measures when they arrived.

21-year-old Cody Charles Binstock of West Fargo was initially taken to Essentia- St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes and later airlifted to a St. Cloud Hospital.

Binstock’s condition is not known at this time.

Audubon Rescue, St. Mary’s EMS, and Life Link III assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 10 July 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

Fargo Police investigating report of gun shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fargo Police were called to the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South around 12:36 Sunday afternoon for a disturbance where a gun was shot at a vehicle with several people inside.

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

News

Grand Forks: Temporary lane closures

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Columbia Road overpass is restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction because of roadway buckling.

News

Firework sales skyrocket due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
As many as 80 percent of the holiday firework displays in large cities and towns were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

News

MSP investigate RV fire near Crookston

Updated: 4 hours ago
Just after 2:15 PM, troopers responded to a vehicle fire at Highway 2 and 160th Avenue SW. The vehicle that was on fire was an RV.