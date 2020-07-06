Man drowns at Lake Melissa

Lake View Township, MN (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 4th, 2020, around 3:12 in the afternoon, of a possible drowning on the south shore of Lake Melissa, southwest of Detroit Lakes.

An adult man dove into the lake from a dock and failed to resurface.

The victim’s brother pulled him from the lake and life-saving measures were performed.

Emergency responders continued those measures when they arrived.

21-year-old Cody Charles Binstock of West Fargo was initially taken to Essentia- St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes and later airlifted to a St. Cloud Hospital.

Binstock’s condition is not known at this time.

Audubon Rescue, St. Mary’s EMS, and Life Link III assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.