Advertisement

Lambson and Martin lead Goldeyes to opening day win over RedHawks

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball logo.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a solid outing from starter Bradin Hagens, who struck out 10 Winnipeg Goldeyes batters over 6.0 innings pitched in the American Association opener Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field, but couldn’t get the win after Winnipeg rallied for six runs over the final three innings to earn a 9-5 win in front of 1,963 fans. 

Hagens gave up three runs over the first four innings, including a two-run homer to right field by Winnipeg first baseman Kyle Martin in the fourth inning that made it 3-1 Goldeyes. The game continued to favor the Goldeyes as starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson pitched a gem by going 6 innings and only allowing one earned run on 5 hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was perfect through the first three innings as he struck out five RedHawks batters in a row and got the win for the Winnipeg club. 

As the RedHawks offense was stifled through the first three innings, newcomer Blake Grant-Parks got the team on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. The 26-year-old Yuba City, Calif. native went 2-for-3 in his RedHawks debut in right field. He was one of five RedHawks players with multiple hits. 

Winnipeg won the game late, scoring three runs over the final three innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead. Fargo-Moorhead mounted a comeback bid in the ninth inning and scored four runs, but ultimately didn’t get enough runs across the plate to win the game.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will continue the weekend series with a 5 p.m. Independence Day matchup Saturday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Trey Hair walks it off as RedHawks earn first win of 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed to come from behind for the third game in a row if they wanted to earn their first win of the season, and come back they did.

Sports

Goldeyes batter RedHawks with 19 hits in game two win

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Winnipeg Goldeyes continued their offensive onslaught from the season opener into Saturday evening’s game at Newman Outdoor Field, scoring nine runs in the first four innings en route to a decisive 15-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 1,069 fans on Independence Day.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Sports

Twins host first full team workout at Target Field

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
Target Field prepares to host Minnesota Twins summer camp on July 3, the first workout for the team since COVID-19 led MLB to suspend the season in March.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 6 PM

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 10PM July 1

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 1

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Bison Huddle

Five Bison Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
Five Bison Named WGCA All-American Scholars