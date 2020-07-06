Kanye West tweets he’s running for president in 2020

(CBS NEWS) - Kanye West announced on Twitter Saturday that he will run for president this year.

On his Twitter account West wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

The singer, songwriter and fashion designer ended the tweet with the hashtag #2020VISION.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quickly replied with a tweet: “You have my full support!”

Kim Kardashian, who is married to West, also tweeted an emoji of the U.S. flag in apparent support of West’s campaign.

Back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, West first announced his plan to run for president in 2020. Then in 2018, after his show of support for President Donald Trump stirred controversy, the 21-time Grammy winner said he would no longer pursue a career in politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” he tweeted at the time.

But by the fall of 2019, Kanye had changed his mind, yet again, and said he would launch a presidential campaign in 2024 after all.

During an appearance at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, the star shared, "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk."

It would be late in the race for West to join in, but at this time, it is unclear if he has seriously put into action plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork has been filed.

Only time will tell if Kanye’s latest announcement actually comes to fruition.

