Advertisement

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)(AP)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down.

The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota. 

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Pursuit with speeds reaching more than 150mph ends in man’s arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gunnar Syverson, 27, of Minot is facing multiple charges.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 6

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Bismarck Menards to require face masks or covering starting July 13th

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bismarck store will require a mask or face covering starting July 13th.

Valley Today

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, West first announced his plan to run for president in 2020

Latest News

Valley Today

Man found unresponsive in MN lake, later dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Valley Today

Fargo easing limits on public buildings set due to virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mahoney’s order will open all City Hall departments to the public

Valley Today

Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: 8 hours ago
Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 4

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 3

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD