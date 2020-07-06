Grand Forks: Temporary lane closures

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Columbia Road overpass is restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction because of roadway buckling.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to these lane closures.

The City of Grand Forks Engineering and Streets Departments are monitoring the situation. They say it’s possible the entire overpass will have to close at some point and that drivers should expect delays.

