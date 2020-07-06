Advertisement

Goldeyes batter RedHawks with 19 hits in game two win

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The Winnipeg Goldeyes continued their offensive onslaught from the season opener into Saturday evening’s game at Newman Outdoor Field, scoring nine runs in the first four innings en route to a decisive 15-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 1,069 fans on Independence Day.

The RedHawks and starter Tyler Pike caught a couple of unlucky breaks right off the bat in the first inning, when two errors and a passed ball helped Winnipeg to an early 3-0 lead. Pike gave up four earned runs on six hits over his 3.0 innings pitched in his 2020 debut, but ultimately earned the loss.

Winnipeg made it 11-0 in the eighth inning before the RedHawks got on the board with an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Dario Pizzano, but it was deja vu all over again for the RedHawks comeback bid as their comeback bid was too little, too late for the second straight night. The Goldeyes added four more runs in the ninth inning to seal a 15-1 win and move to 2-0 on the year.

Kyle Martin clubbed his third homer of the season for the Goldeyes and nine of ten Winnipeg batters registered a hit in the win. Starter Frank Duncan earned his first win in his first start of the year.

Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead will complete the season-opening three-game set with a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday afternoon in Fargo before the teams open up another three-game series — this time with Winnipeg as the “home” team — at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night. 

