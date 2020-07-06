Firework sales skyrocket due to COVID-19

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The still-raging pandemic convinced many to stay home over the holiday weekend.

It made for packed parking lots and empty shelves at places like Starr Fireworks in Horace.

"This year seemed to be very crazy," Starr Fireworks owner Johnny Starr says. "A lot more sales. Just a big turn out for people buying fireworks, huge."

As many as 80 percent of the holiday firework displays in large cities and towns were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The National Fireworks Association saw record numbers of people buying their own fireworks this year.

Starr calls it the perfect storm. He says they saw a 96 percent increase in sales from last year. The most one person spent on fireworks at this store was $6,200.

“We have a little girl, she’s about one,” Ben Selstedt, who was out shopping for fireworks, says. “She obviously goes to bed before it gets dark out, so we couldn’t go see any shows.”

Selstedt and his wife are just one of many hosting their own show this year. Over the weekend, fireworks could be seen for miles, from Horace to Moorhead.

“We thought we’d stop and get a few fireworks and go about it that route in the next day or two,” Selstedt says.

For Starr, he says this is just what the industry needed. He says he’s hoping it’s a trend that continues.

"I think maybe parents will realize this is a lot easier, it's affordable and it's safe," he says. "Let's just do it again."

Starr Fireworks is open year-round. Through the holiday weekend, they’ll be open until midnight.

