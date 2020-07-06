Fargo Police investigating report of gun shots

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were called to the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South around 12:36 Sunday afternoon for a disturbance where a gun was shot at a vehicle with several people inside.

As the driver was attempting to leave the area, the vehicle crashed into the garages at 4710 16th Avenue South.

There were no gunshot victims, but there were some minor injuries due to the crash.

Officers found evidence of gunshots on and around the vehicle.

The suspects and the victims were known to each other.

Police have not made any arrests at this time as the investigation continues.

