Fargo man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 52-year-old man is in jail accused of threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend.

Timothy Lightfoot of Fargo was arrested on two counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted aggravated domestic, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched at around 12:57 a.m. to the 1600 block of 32nd Ave S for a disturbance.

The victim reportedly saw her ex-boyfriend Lightfoot sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

According to police, Lightfoot exited the vehicle with a knife in hand and began chasing her while verbally threatening her.

The victim told police she feared for her life.

Police said Lightfoot sent his ex-girlfriend threatening text messages and she believed he could kill her at one point.

