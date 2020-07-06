Advertisement

Fargo easing limits on public buildings set due to virus

Restrictions on access to public buildings in Fargo are eased
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he’s easing restrictions on access to public buildings, many of which were closed to residents because of the coronavirus.

Mahoney’s order will open all City Hall departments to the public and increase capacity in the city commission chambers from 25% to 50%, for a maximum of 125 people in the chambers at one time.

All public library locations in the city will be open to the public.

The order also calls for buses in Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota to operate for free.

Fargo has been the COVID-19 hot spot in North Dakota, where most of Cass County’s 2,800 cases have been confirmed. 

