Cass County Sheriff’s Office employee on administrative leave after personal Facebook post

Cass County Sheriff’s Office put a Non-licensed Correctional employee on administrative leave following a personal Facebook post. Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the post after several people called in to report it.

The post has drawn attention of Native Lives Matter and many on Facebook, according to Cass County deputies.

In a statement, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said, “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office does not condone the behavior or comments, and expects all employees to maintain a high level of professionalism at all times, treating everyone regardless of race, gender, ethnicity fair and equally.”

Details about the post have not been released at this time. The Sheriff’s office will conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

