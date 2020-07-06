Advertisement

Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.
Benjamin Bermudes
Benjamin Bermudes(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) — - Bismarck Police arrested a man early Sunday morning who was wanted for attempted murder.

According to police, 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes from Bismarck surrendered in south Bismarck without incident.

On Friday morning, police were called to the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue to investigate a stabbing. The victim was taken to Sanford Hosptial for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police say Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Fargo easing limits on public buildings set due to virus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mahoney’s order will open all City Hall departments to the public

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 10 July 5

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 5 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

Man drowns at Lake Melissa

Updated: 6 hours ago
The victim’s brother pulled him from the lake and life-saving measures were performed before being transported to a hospital.

News

Fargo Police investigating report of gun shots

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fargo Police were called to the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South around 12:36 Sunday afternoon for a disturbance where a gun was shot at a vehicle with several people inside.

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

News

Grand Forks: Temporary lane closures

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Columbia Road overpass is restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction because of roadway buckling.