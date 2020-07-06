Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) — - Bismarck Police arrested a man early Sunday morning who was wanted for attempted murder.

According to police, 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes from Bismarck surrendered in south Bismarck without incident.

On Friday morning, police were called to the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue to investigate a stabbing. The victim was taken to Sanford Hosptial for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police say Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault.

