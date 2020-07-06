Bismarck Menards to require face masks or covering starting July 13th

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Menards is one of a growing list of retailers requiring masks or a face covering while shopping.

According to a manager at the Bismarck Menards, starting July 13th, the Bismarck store will require a mask or face covering. The manager also confirmed single face masks will be available for purchase at the entrance for customers who don’t have one.

Nationwide, the debate on wearing masks in stores is increasingly polarized — and politicized. Meanwhile, cases are rising quickly in states like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators that new cases could rise to 100,000 a day.

