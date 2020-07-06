Amid calls for police reform, Family of man killed by Devils Lake officer wants ex-officer charged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly two years, Terry Fuller has been following the same morning routine.

“I break down everyday because of this. We have no closure. We need closure and we need justice,” Fuller said.

He’s visiting the site where his son 26-year-old Daniel Fuller died on July 5, 2018 at the hands of former Devils Lake Police Detective Brandon Potts.

“We need the state’s attorney general to step up and reopen this case and charge Potts,” Fuller said.

Dashcam video captured the moments that led to Daniel’s death.

According to investigators, Potts struck Daniel in the back of the head three to four times with his gun before it discharged.

“There’s so much tension in my family. So much anger in my family that we don’t get together any more,” Fuller said.

Potts was fired in February of 2019 and an autopsy ruled Daniel Fuller’s death as a homicide.

Yet, Ramsey County State’s Attorney Kari Agotness never brought Pott’s case before a grand jury.

In a letter posted on the state’s attorney’s website, Agotness said Potts had probable cause to use deadly force and there’s nothing to indicate the shot was intentional.

Officers were reportedly responding to numerous 911 calls. One of an armed person and another of an attempted burglary.

Daniel initially complied with officers demands putting his hands behind his back while sitting.

But then, he knocked Potts down to the ground, according to investigators.

A gun was never found on Daniel.

“I got a young man put in the grave by a corrupt cop and a corrupt system. Nobody wants to help,” Fuller said.

After he visits what he calls the execution site, Fuller drives to the cemetery about five minutes away.

“We need justice for Danny. I’m sorry he’s white as snow but color should not make a difference,” Fuller said.

On Saturday, he lit fireworks near his son’s gravesite. It’s one of the things Daniel Fuller loved.

We reached out to the Devils Lake Police Department for comment. However, Chief Joe Knowski said he can’t comment due to an ongoing civil lawsuit.

Potts, the former detective, is suing the city and the department for wrongful termination.

Fuller said he’s collecting signatures to recall the state’s attorney.

