434 new cases, 3 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)

The Minnesota Department of Health has released their daily COVID-19 update, showing data for the disease within the state.

434 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and three more deaths have been linked to the illness.

In total, there have been 1,474 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state and there are currently 258 patients hospitalized.

There are now 3,188 active cases in Minnesota, 33,907 people are listed as recovered.

