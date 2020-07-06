Advertisement

434 new cases, 3 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health has released their daily COVID-19 update, showing data for the disease within the state.

434 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and three more deaths have been linked to the illness.

In total, there have been 1,474 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state and there are currently 258 patients hospitalized.

There are now 3,188 active cases in Minnesota, 33,907 people are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

Updated: moments ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

Coronavirus

33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
Updated COVID-19 numbers within North Dakota.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

Coronavirus

FDA adds to list warning of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more hand sanitizer products that may contain methanol it recommended people not use.

National

Amid pandemic, fewer students seek federal aid for college

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and LARRY FENN
The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring.

Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after monthslong battle against coronavirus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Cordero faced severe complications from the virus, despite having no pre-existing health conditions. He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes and had to have a leg amputated.

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

National

States ask for unity in COVID mandates

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Mayors and governors are making decisions where the federal government won't.