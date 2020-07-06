Advertisement

33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota

The death toll remains at 80
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated numbers for COVID-19 within the state.

33 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total of active cases to 419.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Cass County.

No new deaths have been linked to COVID-19, meaning the death toll still sits at 80.

In total, there are 22 patients currently being hospitalized and 3,350 are listed as recovered.

