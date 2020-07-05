Williston woman dies in hospital after rolling motorcycle

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A 55-year-old Williston woman is dead after rolling a motorcycle Friday night in Williams County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy 2, five miles west of Ray.

Karen Lenk was heading west on a Harley Davidson when she entered the north ditch.

Lenk was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Tioga Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

She died in the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

