NDDoH: 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.
Counties with new positive cases reported Sunday:
- Barnes County - 1
- Burleigh County - 9
- Cass County – 11
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dunn County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 1
- Morton County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Stark County – 3
- Stutsman County – 1
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 1
- Williams County - 4
By the Numbers:
201,303 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,816 total tests from yesterday)
113,128 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1200 unique individuals from yesterday)
109,312 – Total Negative (+1,163 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,816 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
242 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
22 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
3,324 – Total Recovered (+36 individuals from yesterday)
80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
