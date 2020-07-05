Advertisement

NDDoH: 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 37 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday. 

Counties with new positive cases reported Sunday: 

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 9
  • Cass County – 11
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 1
  • Morton County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Stark County – 3
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Walsh County – 2
  • Ward County – 1
  • Williams County - 4

By the Numbers: 

201,303 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,816 total tests from yesterday)

113,128 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1200 unique individuals from yesterday)

109,312 – Total Negative (+1,163 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,816 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

242 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

22 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

3,324 – Total Recovered (+36 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

