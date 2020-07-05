MDH: 519 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 519 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 38, 136.

They're also reporting five coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 1,471.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 37,617

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 4,170

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 253

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 132

