MDH: 519 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 519 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 38, 136.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
They're also reporting five coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 1,471.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 37,617
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 4,170
- Hospitalized as of Sunday: 253
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 132
