Man severely injured and facing charges after rolling Polaris RZR in Gardar

GARDAR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One man is severely injured and is facing charges after rolling a Polaris RZR in Gardar Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gardar St. and 128th Ave. NE.

Colton Evenson, 29, of Edinburg was driving when he rolled the Polaris RZR into a ditch. He suffered significant injuries, but officials say they are not life-threatening.

His passenger, 35-year-old Timothy Stabo of Park River, was not hurt.

Evenson is facing charges of a DUI.

Neither of the men had a seat belt or helmet on. They were taken by ambulance to First Care Health in Park River.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

