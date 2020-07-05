Free COVID-19 testing in Bismarck
Free COVID-19 Testing Event in Bismarck on July 6
WHEN: Monday, July 6 | 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
WHERE: State Capitol NW Parking Lot
DETAILS:
- Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory.
- This event is open to all ages.
- The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
- Proof of residency is not required.
- The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time may be longer.
- Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-72 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
- PCR (swab) testing will be offered at this event.
The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol.
