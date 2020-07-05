Free COVID-19 testing in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Free COVID-19 Testing Event in Bismarck on July 6

WHEN: Monday, July 6 | 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WHERE: State Capitol NW Parking Lot

DETAILS:

Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended, but not mandatory.

This event is open to all ages.

The event is free and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency is not required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time may be longer.

Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-72 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.