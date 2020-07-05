Community raises money for annual Wahpeton fireworks show

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

What would the Fourth of July be without a firework celebration?

It's an annual tradition for the people living in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

When funding issues caused by the coronavirus crisis threatened the cancellation of the event, community members stepped up big time.

"Sometime in April, Parks and Recreation mentioned they weren't going to be able to have it this year," Lucas Mayes of Wahpeton says.

The Twin Town Fourth of July Fireworks are tradition. That's why Mayes and his friend, Chuck Stahl, pulled the community together. After all, the show must go on.

The two used their non-profit, "Helping out Wherever," to raise $7,100 for baseball and fireworks.

"It was cool to watch the community," Mayes says. "To see how bad everyone wanted this. Everybody pushed each other to donate a little more."

Hundreds donated from all over the country. They'll get to watch the legion Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game and they'll be lighting off more fireworks than ever."

"Those memories, I remember from when I was a kid," Mayes says. "Being able to help make sure those memories are still there this year, it's huge."

Many in town saying they’re thankful they’ll get to spend another holiday under a lit-up sky.

