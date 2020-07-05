Advertisement

Community raises money for annual Wahpeton fireworks show

When funding issues caused by the coronavirus crisis threatened the cancellation of the event, community members stepped up big time.
When funding issues caused by the coronavirus crisis threatened the cancellation of the event, community members stepped up big time.
When funding issues caused by the coronavirus crisis threatened the cancellation of the event, community members stepped up big time.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

What would the Fourth of July be without a firework celebration?

It's an annual tradition for the people living in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

When funding issues caused by the coronavirus crisis threatened the cancellation of the event, community members stepped up big time.

"Sometime in April, Parks and Recreation mentioned they weren't going to be able to have it this year," Lucas Mayes of Wahpeton says.

The Twin Town Fourth of July Fireworks are tradition. That's why Mayes and his friend, Chuck Stahl, pulled the community together. After all, the show must go on.

The two used their non-profit, "Helping out Wherever," to raise $7,100 for baseball and fireworks.

"It was cool to watch the community," Mayes says. "To see how bad everyone wanted this. Everybody pushed each other to donate a little more."

Hundreds donated from all over the country. They'll get to watch the legion Wahpeton-Breckenridge baseball game and they'll be lighting off more fireworks than ever."

"Those memories, I remember from when I was a kid," Mayes says. "Being able to help make sure those memories are still there this year, it's huge."

Many in town saying they’re thankful they’ll get to spend another holiday under a lit-up sky.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo man arrested for DUI after flipping SUV and fleeing to Fryin’ Pan

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Fargo man crashed his car and then fled to a nearby restaurant. He was arrested for DUI.

News

Grand Forks Fire Department responds to hazardous material leak at Simplot plant

Updated: 10 hours ago
Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a hazardous material release at Simplot at 3630 Gateway Dr. in Grand Forks on Saturday morning. The leak occurred in their freezer area, releasing approximately 100 lb. of anhydrous ammonia into the freezer.

News

NDHP Identifies those involved in I-94 crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
The crash happened on Friday Morning just West of Fargo.

News

Retailers asking for exact change amidst nationwide coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT
Nickles, dimes, quarters and pennies are the latest items in short supply as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 2

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 1

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

VNL Investigates: Past OSHA inspections reveal health concerns at LM Wind Power

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
A federal agency is investigating how 145 employees at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April. Past inspections revealed that federal inspectors had concerns over "respiratory hazards" at the plant in 2018, well before the outbreak.