City of Fargo asks the community for potential interview questions for next FPD Chief

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Members of the Fargo community are asked to submit questions for possible inclusion into the interview process to select Fargo’s next Chief of Police. Fargo residents interested submitting a question for the new police chief hiring process are encouraged to fill out a brief survey by Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m. for consideration.

Participants’ potential questions are limited to 350 characters and questions submitted by non-Fargo residents will not be considered.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney stated “We are very pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to assist us in the hiring process for our next Chief of Police. This is a fantastic chance to acquire a deeper understanding of what our residents would like to see from the next generation of leaders.”

