Bismarck man killed in head-on collision
A 28-year-old Bismarck man is dead after a head-on crash in Bismarck Saturday night.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
A 28-year-old Bismarck man is dead after a head-on crash in Bismarck Saturday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Burleigh Ave. and S. Washington St.
The 28-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he crossed the lane into oncoming traffic.
He was struck head-on by 66-year-old Danny Privratsky, who was driving a Ford F150.
Privratsky was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and troopers pronounced him dead at the scene.
The name of the 28-year-old will be released once the family is notified.
Troopers are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.