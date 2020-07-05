Bismarck man killed in head-on collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A 28-year-old Bismarck man is dead after a head-on crash in Bismarck Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Burleigh Ave. and S. Washington St.

The 28-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he crossed the lane into oncoming traffic.

He was struck head-on by 66-year-old Danny Privratsky, who was driving a Ford F150.

Privratsky was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and troopers pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the 28-year-old will be released once the family is notified.

Troopers are investigating the accident.

