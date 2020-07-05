Advertisement

Bear tears down window screen as Calif. family tries to shoo it away

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH LAKES (RMG News/CNN) - A terrified California family is consulting a bear whisperer after multiple incidents where a bear tried to break into their home.

Christian Pondella and his family were shocked when a bear walked up the back-porch steps to their Mammoth Lakes, California, home. The animal ripped the screen from a window and stuck its head in while the family yelled at it to go away.

As seen in video of the encounter, the bear didn’t seem affected by the yelling.

"We're used to bear encounters. I've seen them lots, but for him to just to walk up the stairs while I'm here on the phone and just look at me and proceed as if I'm not here was a bit shocking in that regards," Pondella said.

Last week, the bear actually made it inside the home. Pondella’s wife screamed when she saw it, and the animal ran off.

The family is consulting a local bear whisperer.

Copyright 2020 RMG News via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4th holiday weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

News

News - 10:00PM News July 4 - Part 3

Updated: 16 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 4 - Part 2

Updated: 18 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 4 - Part 1

Updated: 21 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News July 4 - Part 3

Updated: 28 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News July 4 - Part 2

Updated: 33 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News July 4 - Part 1

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

National

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
It's unclear if the nightclub had a permit for the Saturday event, as the South Carolina governor has not lifted coronavirus-related restrictions on large crowds.

National

RAW: Bear tries to break into Calif. home with family watching

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The bear has repeatedly tried to get inside the family's home and even succeeded once.

National

Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

Updated: 4 hours ago
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.