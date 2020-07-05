19-year-old killed in rollover accident in Clay County
It happened around 1 a.m. on Hwy 32 in Eglon Township.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -
A Borup, Minnesota man is dead after rolling his car in Clay County Saturday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Hwy 32 in Eglon Township.
Officials say 19-year-old Dusty Duchene was heading south on Hwy 32 in a Ford Freestar when he rolled onto Hwy 10.
Officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Duchene was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.