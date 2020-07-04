SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THE WEEKEND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday and Sunday, which is why the First Alert StormTeam has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the 4th of July and Sunday. We then have an almost-daily storm chance as we go into next week.

TODAY: The First Alert StormTeam has designated Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. Though some uncertainty remains as to how strong storms will be on Saturday, the chance of strong to severe storms is there with that heat and humidity. With the holiday sending many people outdoors, our team wants you to be weather-aware on Saturday. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Saturday with plenty of humidity.

SUNDAY: The First Alert StormTeam has also issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday as the chance of strong to severe storms will again be with us as we go through Sunday evening. Though widespread severe storms are not expected, any storm that develops on Sunday could strengthen rapidly. Temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s with lots of humidity.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Another chance of more widespread showers and storms returns on Monday, with temperatures marginally cooler to start the next business week, with highs only in the 80s. We then look to quiet down Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying steady.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: We bring back the potential of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have the heat back and the humidity back, as well. Highs warm into the 80s for most. On Friday, we then look to hold on to mostly sunny skies to end the next business week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance scattered strong to severe storms. Low: 72. High: 91.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 68. High: 88.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers or storms. Low: 69. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 67. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92.