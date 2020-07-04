NDHP Identifies those involved in I-94 crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a crash on I-94 just west of Fargo.

According to a release from NDHP, 21-year-old Isaiah Maccoy of Shingleton, MI hit the rear end of Neil McPherson’s vehicle, which led to the accident early Friday morning.

Neither Maccoy nor McPherson were injured, but Maccoy’s 17-year-old passenger Hanna Havela did need to be taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Maccoy was cited for care required.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

