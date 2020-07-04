Grand Forks Fire Department responds to hazardous material leak at Simplot plant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a hazardous material release at Simplot at 3630 Gateway Dr. in Grand Forks on Saturday morning. The leak occurred in their freezer area, releasing approximately 100 lb. of anhydrous ammonia into the freezer.

Just before 8 AM, 3 fire engines, a hazmat response vehicle, a decontamination trailer and a command unit arrived at the potato processing plant and assisted by making entry for testing the level of the released product. Simplot employees were able to slow the leak from their equipment room.

The building was ventilated and Simplot personnel will make needed repairs.

Grand Forks Fire Department was assisted on scene by Altru ambulance, Grand Forks Police Department, and Simplot employees.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.