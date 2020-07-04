Advertisement

Garden destroyed at Perham Church

The Church posted pictures of the destroyed garden to their Facebook page
The garden at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Perham MN was destroyed overnight
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham Minnesota was vandalized overnight.

According to a post from the Church’s Facebook page, their “Forever Remember Garden” was destroyed on Friday night.

The post also says that several flowers were cut off and flower pots were destroyed.

They also said that other flower pots were smashed around town, one on Main Street and one on 2nd Avenue SW.

If anyone has any information on the vandalism, please contact Perham Police Department.

A federal agency is investigating how 145 employees at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April. Past inspections revealed that federal inspectors had concerns over "respiratory hazards" at the plant in 2018, well before the outbreak.