Garden destroyed at Perham Church

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham Minnesota was vandalized overnight.

According to a post from the Church’s Facebook page, their “Forever Remember Garden” was destroyed on Friday night.

The post also says that several flowers were cut off and flower pots were destroyed.

They also said that other flower pots were smashed around town, one on Main Street and one on 2nd Avenue SW.

If anyone has any information on the vandalism, please contact Perham Police Department.

