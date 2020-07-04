Advertisement

Fargo man arrested for DUI after flipping SUV and fleeing to Fryin’ Pan

Man crashes car and flees to Fryin Pan
Man crashes car and flees to Fryin Pan(Fargo Police)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police responded to an accident on the corner of Main Avenue and 2nd Street for reports of a white SUV on it’s side.

The Driver, 26-year-old Christopher Doyle of Fargo, was seen by witnesses walking around the vehicle before running away.

Officers later found Doyle in the lobby of the Fryin’ Pan restaurant nearby.

They say that Doyle gave 2 or 3 very different stories in a short amount of time and denied driving or knowing anything about the crash, but admitted he had quite a bit to drink.

Doyle was the registered owner of the car and had mail inside the vehicle.

Fryin’ Pan staff also said that Doyle had just walked into the lobby before police found him.

Officers tried to start a DUI investigation, which Doyle refused.

Doyle was arrested for DUI, DUI Refusal, and Duty Upon Striking.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks Fire Department responds to hazardous material leak at Simplot plant

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a hazardous material release at Simplot at 3630 Gateway Dr. in Grand Forks on Saturday morning. The leak occurred in their freezer area, releasing approximately 100 lb. of anhydrous ammonia into the freezer.

News

NDHP Identifies those involved in I-94 crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
The crash happened on Friday Morning just West of Fargo.

News

Retailers asking for exact change amidst nationwide coin shortage

Updated: 22 hours ago
Nickles, dimes, quarters and pennies are the latest items in short supply as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 2

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live at 6 P.M. 7/3 - Part 1

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

VNL Investigates: Past OSHA inspections reveal health concerns at LM Wind Power

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
A federal agency is investigating how 145 employees at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April. Past inspections revealed that federal inspectors had concerns over "respiratory hazards" at the plant in 2018, well before the outbreak.

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - July 3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY