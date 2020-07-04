Fargo man arrested for DUI after flipping SUV and fleeing to Fryin’ Pan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police responded to an accident on the corner of Main Avenue and 2nd Street for reports of a white SUV on it’s side.

The Driver, 26-year-old Christopher Doyle of Fargo, was seen by witnesses walking around the vehicle before running away.

Officers later found Doyle in the lobby of the Fryin’ Pan restaurant nearby.

They say that Doyle gave 2 or 3 very different stories in a short amount of time and denied driving or knowing anything about the crash, but admitted he had quite a bit to drink.

Doyle was the registered owner of the car and had mail inside the vehicle.

Fryin’ Pan staff also said that Doyle had just walked into the lobby before police found him.

Officers tried to start a DUI investigation, which Doyle refused.

Doyle was arrested for DUI, DUI Refusal, and Duty Upon Striking.

