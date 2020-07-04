Advertisement

57 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

28 cases in Cass County
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers within the state.

In total, 57 new cases were confirmed throughout the state bringing the active case number to 411.

There have not been more than 400 active cases since the end of May.

28 of the newly reported cases were in Cass County.

22 people are currently being hospitalized for the illness while 3,288 are listed as recovered.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, so the death toll still stands at 80.

Minnesota will not be reporting COVID-19 numbers today due to the 4th of July Holiday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 5 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump entices masses with capital event as virus cases rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.