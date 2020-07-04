57 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers within the state.

In total, 57 new cases were confirmed throughout the state bringing the active case number to 411.

There have not been more than 400 active cases since the end of May.

28 of the newly reported cases were in Cass County.

22 people are currently being hospitalized for the illness while 3,288 are listed as recovered.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, so the death toll still stands at 80.

Minnesota will not be reporting COVID-19 numbers today due to the 4th of July Holiday.

