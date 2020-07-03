Advertisement

Walz asks Trump for ‘major disaster’ aid following unrest

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Tim Walz has requested federal money to help Minnesota rebuild and repair fire damage from the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.

Walz asked President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” because of extensive damage to public infrastructure following the death of Floyd on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

A preliminary assessment found more than $15 million of eligible damages directly related to the fires.

Among the structures destroyed was a Minneapolis police station.

Estimates of the total damage exceed $500 million.

