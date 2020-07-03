Twins host first full team workout at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE TV) — On Friday, the Twins are hosting their first full team workout since baseball was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams around the league are following strict protocol and testing players regularly.

Players are wearing masks and coaches are spreading out drills around the field. MLB plans to have a shortened season with 60 games starting in about three weeks.

Last week, the Twins announced that a few players had tested positive for COVID-19. They were guided to self isolate before practicing with the team.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.