Advertisement

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Trump to host Mount Rushmore fireworks show where masks are optional
Fireworks at Mount Rushmore
Fireworks at Mount Rushmore (KSFY)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.

But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Trump is expected to speak at the event, which has issued 7,500 tickets to watch fireworks that he has previewed as a “display like few people have seen.”

However, the event has drawn concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, as several states have seen a serious uptick in cases in recent weeks. According to the Associated Press, social distancing will not be enforced at the event, and wearing a mask will be optional.

The event is also expected to draw protesters dissatisfied with the administration’s handling of Native American issues and upset the event is being held on land stolen from Native Americans. The Black Hills, where Mount Rushmore is located, was taken from the Lakota people in violation of treaty agreements.

Several tribes in the regions have also raised concerns about the event leading to an outbreak of the virus, as Native American communities have been particularly ravaged by COVID-19.

"The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told the Associated Press.

Others have raised concerns about the risk of fireworks leading to forest fires. This will be the first fireworks display at the national monument in 10 years, as the tradition was stopped by the National Park Service after it was deemed to be a fire risk. That decision was reversed in April after an assessment determined the show could go on without major risk of fire and at the president’s behest.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

Man arrested by Fargo PD after finding him passed out with drugs and knife in vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man arrested after police find man passed out with drugs and a weapon in vehicle

Pov Now

Point of View July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Coronavirus

65 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers for the state.

News

Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
423 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,811.

Pov Now

Point of View - July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

LIST: July 4th celebrations in F-M area this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and officials have been hard at work for months prepping for fireworks shows in the Valley.

News

Cat attacked by rabid skunk in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health says it doesn’t know of any people who were exposed to rabies, but it is warning folks to watch out for skunks.

Valley Today

25-year-old man arrested for robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bismarck man accused of robbing $995 from a taco bell.

Valley Today

Police: Gunshot in Bismarck was accidental, self-inflicted

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bismarck Police say after further investigation, the gun shot to the leg was accidental and self-inflicted.

Valley Today

Valley Today KVLY - Moorhead fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Moorhead fireworks

Valley Today

Minnesota officials back mask mandate amid spikes elsewhere

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require masks in public statewide amid concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases elsewhere.