Staying cool: tips to keep safe in the hot temperatures

Scorching hot temperatures are ahead as many in the Valley head outside to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the sun, but keep in mind the dangers the sun can bring.

The Fourth of July weekend typically signals a time to get out, and relax.

“I’m heading to the lakes tomorrow,” said Karabeth Bartron of Fargo. “It’s going to be great.”

Before her trip, Bartron and her pup, Nala, sat outside to catch a few rays, but with the temperatures we've been experiencing, she says she wont stay out for long.

“Today I’ll probably only be here for about half an hour,” said Bartron. “It’s hot out.”

And the heat is set to continue.

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Nathan Hopper said that we can expect temperatures around 90 degrees for the next few days, and with that heat will come humidity, making it feel even warmer.

“That’s a lot of tropical air that we are not used to seeing up here in North Dakota,” said Nathan.

Nathan said the temperatures we are experiencing now are about 10 degrees higher than usual.

To test out how hot, and how quickly, the inside of my car can get, I placed a thermometer inside my car at 4 P.M. It was at 80 degrees.

30 minutes later, it was in triple digits.

“That’s when we are concerned about those medical aspects of being outdoors for prolonged periods of time,” said Nathan. “That heat exhaustion or possibly heat stroke.”

Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling dizzy, excessive sweating, and cool, clammy, pale skin.

Experts say if you start feeling this way, go inside and hydrate to let your body normalize itself.

If things worsen, you could suffer a heat stroke, which includes a throbbing headache, no sweating, and you may even lose consciousness.

In order to combat these symptoms, experts say staying hydrated is key.

A couple of tips to keep you safe this holiday weekend: freeze a water bottle before you go outside. That way you have an ice pack handy, and cold water once the bottle melts.

Also, a cold towel around the neck can keep your body temperature down.

