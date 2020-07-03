Advertisement

South Dakota police removed Confederate flag emblem

Gettysburg, South Dakota Police Department patch contains the confederate flag.
Gettysburg, South Dakota Police Department patch contains the confederate flag. (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP)

Local residents say a South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag.

Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, declined to confirm that the decal had been removed, saying Thursday that the City Council would discuss the issue at a meeting next week.

Several locals, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, say the decal had been removed from the department’s squad cars and station doors.

Jones called for the change after his nephew, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

