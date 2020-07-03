Road buckles in high heat

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Drivers need to watch out for a West Fargo road that’s buckling under the extreme heat we’ve been having.

The trouble spot is at first avenue and 5th street east.

City crews filled the area with gravel on Thursday so the stretch could re-open, but when Valley News Live checked on it around midnight the road was still blocked.

The city plans to start concrete work on Tuesday, so if you’re driving in that area this weekend you should expect traffic delays and congestion.

