UPDATE: Rear-end crash shuts down section of I-94 overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE: Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the crash, but she is expected to be ok.

Everyone involved in the crash is from out-of-state.

Original story below:

A section of I-94 is back open now, after a two-car crash early Friday morning.

Authorities shut down eastbound lanes west of West Fargo by the weigh station around 2 a.m., after the driver of a pickup ran into the back of another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital, but what police say were non-critical injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.