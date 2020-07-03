UPDATE: Rear-end crash shuts down section of I-94 overnight
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
UPDATE: Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the crash, but she is expected to be ok.
Everyone involved in the crash is from out-of-state.
Original story below:
A section of I-94 is back open now, after a two-car crash early Friday morning.
Authorities shut down eastbound lanes west of West Fargo by the weigh station around 2 a.m., after the driver of a pickup ran into the back of another vehicle.
One person was taken to the hospital, but what police say were non-critical injuries.
