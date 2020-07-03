Police: Gunshot in Bismarck was accidental, self-inflicted
Bismarck Police say after further investigation, the gun shot to the leg was accidental and self-inflicted.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police who asked for help in finding the person who shot a man Wednesday now say his gunshot wound was accidental and self-inflicted.
A 22-year-old Mandan man had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh and was treated at Sanford Hospital after he was dropped off about 3 a.m.
The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.
Police continue to investigate.
