Police: Grand Forks woman drives under influence with baby in car, crashes into tree

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in the Grand Forks jail for allegedly driving under the influence with a child in her car and then crashing.

Police say they pulled over 32-year-old Lisa Osowski on Thursday, July 2 near downtown for reckless driving, but she didn’t listen to the officers and drove off.

That’s when authorities say Osowski crashed into a tree on a boulevard.

She was then arrested for DUI with a minor present, DUI refusal and fleeing police.

The child was released to a family member.

